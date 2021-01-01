Sections
Ticked off for roaming during night curfew, man thrashes cop in Ludhiana

The accused, in an inebriated condition, assaulted the cop and tore his uniform.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police personnel patrolling at Sarabha Nagar market in Ludhiana, on Thursday evening. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

In a shocking incident, a man reportedly in an inebriated condition, thrashed a cop after he was ticked off for roaming during night curfew on New Year’s Eve.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Ranjit Singh alias Nikka of Leela village in Raikot and arrested him.

The accused was roaming near the city railway station to buy liquor. Division Number 1 SHO sub-inspector Harjeet Singh said that the PCR motorcycle squad spotted the accused roaming on the roads at 11.30 pm and stopped him for questioning.

The accused, in an inebriated condition, started abusing the police personnel and later assaulted head constable Kuldeep Singh and also tore his uniform. He was arrested from the spot.



The SHO said that the accused was not wearing a mask and a case under Sections 353 (assault), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act has been lodged against him.

Police toil to keep people indoors

City residents did not adhere to the night curfew as police toiled to keep them indoors on New Year’s Eve. The police were having a hard time vacating the market areas after 10 pm and urging people to return home, despite resistance shown by revellers.

People gathered in large numbers at Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, and Dugri main market to celebrate New Year.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that proper security arrangements were put in place to avoid any untoward incident in the city and did not allow anyone to roam around the city after 10 pm. Shops, eateries and hotels were asked to close down at 9.30 pm.

The city markets witnessed hustle and bustle and increased footfall on Friday evening after the night curfew was lifted in the city. Several eateries and hotels remained open till 11 pm. However, police continued taking action against those violating Covid norms such as not wearing masks and giving social distancing norms the go-by.

