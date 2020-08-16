Sections
Ticket checking staff at Ludhiana railway station gets hand-held POS machines

Technical experts gave a demonstration on how to use the point of sale (POS) machines

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To minimise cash transactions amid the Covid-19 outbreak, hand-held point of sale (POS) machines were distributed among the ticket checking staff at Ludhiana Railway Station on Independence Day.

As many as 10 machines were given to the staff in the first phase, the rest of the machines will be distributed among them in the second phase.

Technical experts gave a demonstration on how to use the POS machines for the staff.

According to the ticket checking staff, earlier when they caught ticketless passengers, the passengers would make the excuse of not carrying cash to avoid the fine. Now in such cases, they plan to make defaulters pay the fine by their debit or credit card.



The step will also help save the staff as well as the passenger’s time.

Jaswinder Ratti, a ticket checker, said that the POS machines would help maintain transparency.

