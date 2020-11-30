Sections
Tihar undertrial stabbed to death after argument over watching TV

Tihar undertrial stabbed to death after argument over watching TV

The prisoner who died was identified as Dilsher, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who was lodged in jail number three and was under trial in a murder case. He was in jail since June 11, 2019.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times with an improvised sharp weapon. (HT File Photo)

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner at Tihar jail was stabbed to death by three others on Monday morning after an argument over watching television the previous day.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times with an improvised sharp weapon.

Police said they got information around 9:30 am that an under trial prisoner who was attacked by three others following a quarrel was pronounced dead at the central jail hospital at 7.25 am.



Preliminary enquiry revealed Dilsher and the three men had fought on Sunday after an argument over watching television.

“The argument was resolved on Sunday by other prisoners and jail staff. On Monday morning, the trio found Dilsher alone and attacked him with a sharp, improvised metallic weapon and stabbed him multiple times. Other prisoners alerted the jail staff. Dilsher was rushed to a hospital inside the jail where he was pronounced dead. The matter was reported to the local police,” said a senior police officer who wished not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said all three prisoners have been booked for murder. “The crime spot was inspected. Post-mortem reports of the man are awaited,” he said.

Sandeep Goel, director general, Delhi prisons, said Dilsher was an undertrial prisoner lodged in a murder case. “His family members were informed and legal action is being taken,” Goel said.



