Sections
Home / Cities / TikTok star found dead inside beauty parlour in Haryana’s Sonipat

TikTok star found dead inside beauty parlour in Haryana’s Sonipat

Police have launched an investigation into the murder of the woman, who has at least 1 lakh followers on TikTok, and sent the body for a postmortem examination.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The investigation has also revealed that the accused had been harassing the woman for the last three years. (HT file photo)

The body of a TikTok star was found with strangulation marks inside a box bed in her beauty parlour in Haryana’s Sonipat, a report has said.

Hindustan Times’ Hindi news website, livehindustan.com, reported the woman’s body was found on Sunday by her sister’s friend.

He found a foul smell inside the parlour and when he opened the box bed, he found her body. He called her family, who in turn informed the police.

Police have launched an investigation into the murder of the woman, who has at least 1 lakh followers on TikTok, and sent the body for a postmortem examination.



They said they found during their investigation that the woman went missing on June 26 when the accused visited her in the beauty parlour. She had told her sister about the accused’s visit, the report said.

When she did not return home till late at night, her sister messaged her on WhatsApp. The sister received a reply from the woman’s number that she is in Haridwar and will return after three to four days.

Police said the killer must have taken the woman’s phone and responded to the message.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused had been harassing the woman for the last three years. The family changed their home and she had lodged a police complaint against the accused as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s address to the nation: Congress alleges PM ‘afraid’ of talking about China
Jun 30, 2020 17:17 IST
Women’s Indian Open golf cancelled due to COVID-19
Jun 30, 2020 17:13 IST
Our ambitions and expectations are a reason for depression: Shashank Vyas
Jun 30, 2020 17:11 IST
‘Score runs, else I’ll have to drop you’: What Ganguly’s once told Sehwag
Jun 30, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.