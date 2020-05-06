Sections
Home / Cities / Timings changed: Mohali shops can open from 7am to 3 pm

Timings changed: Mohali shops can open from 7am to 3 pm

Liquor shops are also allowed to open except in containment zones

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shops in Mohali which were earlier allowed to open for 4 hours starting from 9pm, will now be allowed to open from 7 am for 8 hours. (HT Photo)

Mohali’s district magistrate Girish Dayalan, as per revised guidelines of the state government, has given certain relaxations in addition to those already in place. Amendments made vide this order shall supersede previous orders to that extent.

Shops can remain open from 7 am to 3 pm instead of 9 am to 1 pm. All other restrictions placed vide orders of May 4 shall continue. Liquor shops may be allowed to open as per state government policy subject to the fact that they shall adhere to time restrictions placed on other shops i.e., 7 am to 3 pm. Furthermore, no liquor shops can be opened in containment areas/ zones.

No person will be allowed to move unnecessarily for non essential work and movement of persons shall be allowed only from 7 am till 7 pm, and from workplace on production of an identity card issued by the employer.

Movement of people from 7 am to 3 pm to shops/ commercial establishments will be allowed but vehicles must be avoided. People can visit banks from 9 am till 1 pm for public dealing.



Four wheelers will be allowed with a maximum of two passengers besides the driver and only for permitted activities. Two-wheelers are allowed to move without pillion riders.

Any violations of the above said will invite criminal proceedings under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

