TMC initiates campaign to dispose of masks, gloves properly

On World Environment Day, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and RNisarg Foundation launched a campaign, Unlock Responsibly, on Friday. This aims at creating awareness among residents to be aware of...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:32 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

On World Environment Day, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and RNisarg Foundation launched a campaign, Unlock Responsibly, on Friday. This aims at creating awareness among residents to be aware of their surroundings and safely dispose of masks and gloves.

“As the unlock process begins, people will have to use masks and gloves regularly. To reduce the waste and to make sure that it does not contaminate others, we have released guidelines on the social media platforms,” said Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer, TMC.

“As shops have opened and people have started moving outdoors, there will be more usage of masks and gloves. It is essential to dispose of this properly. Hence, we started the campaign. But, we promote cotton masks which will just need to be washed,” added Pradhan.

TMC has also released a video highlighting the impact of irresponsible disposal of plastic waste, masks and gloves. “The video shows how those picking up such waste and even stray animals and birds can be prone risk of virus. It can also clog nullahs and other river bodies. Hence, it is essential to throw it in the trash by following a proper process,” said a volunteer from RNisarg foundation.



