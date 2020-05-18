TMC puts up rate chart outside private hospitals

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 22:15 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has put up a list of charges for rooms and services provided to Covid patients. A board with a detailed price break-up has been put up by TMC outside private hospital.

“We have formed a team of officials to ensure patients are not overcharged. We have put up boards outside private hospitals so that people know the charges,” said Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner.

The TMC has asked private hospitals to ₹4000 a day for general ward, twin-sharing room ₹5,000, single room ₹7,000 and ICU charges are ₹10,000 a day. This includes doctor’s visit, room and nursing charges, PPE kits and food for patient. Ventilator charges will be an additional ₹2,000 a day. Surgical requirements and medicines will be charged separately but with 15% concession.

