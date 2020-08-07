TMC recovers ₹97.36 lakhs overcharged by Covid hospitals

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has recovered ₹97.36 lakh from private hospitals in the city which overcharged patients, between July 10 and August 1. The amount was additional charges imposed by these hospitals on more than 700 patients. However, the corporation has merely managed to return ₹4.17 lakh to the patients so far.

In the second week of July, TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma had set up an audit committee to check the bills imposed by private hospitals on Covid patients. The city has over 20 private hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment. The private hospitals, fearing action by the civic body, have started returning the excess amount charged on the patients.

An official from TMC said, “Since we initiated the audit on bills of the private hospitals, from July 10-18, we found ₹27.14 lakh excess from 196 bills, from July 19 to July 25 an excess of ₹30.21 lakh was found to be imposed on 190 patients while 315 patients were charged an excess of ₹40.308 lakh from July 26 to August 1. As per our audit committee, 701 patients were charged an excess of ₹97,36,520.”

The corporation though has not yet returned all the amount to the patients. A civic official said, “We have returned ₹4.17 lakh so far and the remaining amount will also be gradually returned after checking the bills. All the patients overcharged will get their dues.”