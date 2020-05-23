Sections
TMC revises protocol, will not seal entire building

After Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation has revised the protocol of sealing buildings if a resident is found to be Covid positive. On Friday, it issued directives that only the floor where the...

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:01 IST

By Megha Pol,

After Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation has revised the protocol of sealing buildings if a resident is found to be Covid positive. On Friday, it issued directives that only the floor where the patient lives will be sealed. The directives came into effect four days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave a similar order.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We used to seal the entire building or complex preventing people’s movement in the area. At times, we also seal an area of 500 metres around the building. But, this led to problems for most emergency service workers and our own employees faced a tough time moving in or out of the area.”

On Friday, 197 new cases were reported, the highest one-day increase. With the increasing number of cases in the city, the containment zones have also increased to 182.

“However, the other residents will have to strictly follow social distancing and go out only if necessary. Stringent measures will be in place in the slum areas where cases are more,” said the official.



