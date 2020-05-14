TMC’s health dept staffer tests positive

Sections
Updated: May 14, 2020 20:48 IST

By Megha Pol,

Eight employees of Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) health department have been quarantined after their 50-year-old colleague tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “A 50-year-old woman clerk of the health department whose office is on the fourth floor of TMC headquarters has tested positive. The department staffers have been working overtime to get daily updates of coronavirus cases, death toll and recovery rate among others. The clerk is a resident of Kalyan and had not reported to work since Friday.”

The eight employees, who are the woman’s close contacts, have been home quarantined and the office has been sealed.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city has crossed 850 and the health workers in the city are one of the worst-hit.



