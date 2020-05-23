TMC school teachers to get a break from survey work

Sections
Updated: May 23, 2020 19:21 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Around 500 private school teachers in Thane will conduct door-to-door health survey from Monday. The civic school teachers had been conducting the health survey for the past month and half. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s education department wants to give them a break.

“The TMC school teachers needed a break from the survey work. Hence, we decided to give them 20 days off. Private school teachers will take over. Based on the situation after 20 days, we will take a call whether to continue with private teachers or get civic school teachers back,” said Rajesh Kankal, education officer, TMC.

Around 400 civic school teachers were part of the healthy survey work.

“For almost a month, we have been visiting containment zones and enquiring about symptoms and tell people precautionary methods. We are exhausted going from place to place,” said Aditi Sondur, TMC school teacher.



