Sections
Home / Cities / TMC seals three private hospitals for operating illegally

TMC seals three private hospitals for operating illegally

Nine months after the Bombay high court’s order to seal three private hospitals operating illegally in Kalwa (East), the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) finally sealed them...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:51 IST

By Megha Pol,

Nine months after the Bombay high court’s order to seal three private hospitals operating illegally in Kalwa (East), the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) finally sealed them on Wednesday. The three hospitals did not have no-objection certificates (NOC) from the fire department nor NOC for biomedical waste disposal, informed a TMC health officer.

In November 2019, the HC had passed an order to seal the three hospitals in Bhaskar Nagar and Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa.

“A petition was filed by Amit Mishra and Tribhuvan Singh in 2018 against the three hospitals. The petitioners claimed that the hospitals did not have fire NOC; permission to process biomedical waste; the structures were illegal; the doctors were not well-qualified, and the hospitals were operating illegally. Based on this public interest litigation (PIL), the court asked us to investigate the hospitals,” said Dr Raju Murudkar, civic health officer.

The corporation found some of the claims related to fire and biomedical waste to be true and informed the court. “We told the court accordingly, and in November, the court asked us to seal the hospitals if the norms were not followed. We had given time to these hospitals to file for fire NOC, and they had applied, however, the fire brigade rejected the applications as the hospitals were not fire safe. They also did not have any system to dispose of their biomedical waste,” said Murudkar.



Thus, a decision to seal these hospitals was taken. “We were going to seal them earlier this year. However, due to the Covid situation, we did not have the required manpower. The civic commissioner now gave orders to seal them,” Murudkar added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raigad building collapse toll at 16, rescue ops end
Aug 26, 2020 23:59 IST
BJP’s Dubey asks Tharoor to cancel I-T panel meeting
Aug 26, 2020 23:58 IST
Charge sheet an attempt to serve domestic interest, claims Pakistan
Aug 26, 2020 23:57 IST
Pulwama bombers had int’l media in sight: NIA
Aug 26, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.