TMC seals two areas in Thane

The increasing number of Covid cases in Wagle Estate and Lokmanya Nagar in Thane has prompted Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to seal the two areas till May 3.

Only medical shops and clinics will be opened in the two areas from Monday midnight.

On Monday, there were four Covid positive cases from Wagle Estate and two from Lokmanya Nagar. Wagle Estate has 24 positive cases so far.

“I surveyed Wagle Estate on Monday and found that the narrow lanes will not allow residents to maintain social distancing. So, we have decided to seal the area completely. Those residents with symptoms will be checked and history of those who are positive is being traced,” said Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner.