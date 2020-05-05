TMC sends show-cause notice to Kalwa hospital

The Thane civic commissioner has sent a show-cause notice to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for handing over the body of a suspected Covid patient without following proper protocol.

The patient tested positive after the funeral which was attended by many.

This is second such incident where the hospital has handed over the body to the relatives without following protocol for suspected coronavirus patients.

A 50-year-old man from Wagale Estate had trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital. The doctors suspected he had suffered a heart attack. The man died on April 30 during treatment. His test report came on May 3 and he had tested positive for coronavirus. And, many relatives had attended his funeral.

An official from Thane Municipal Corporation said, “The civic commissioner has sent show-cause notice to the dean and medical superintendent of the hospital as the body was handed over without any precaution.”

An official from Kalwa hospital said that they have not received the notice yet.