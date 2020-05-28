Sections
Home / Cities / TMC sets up war room to address pandemic issues

TMC sets up war room to address pandemic issues

Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a war room to share information on Covid-19 with local corporators and residents within the civic body’s jurisdiction. The war room will be open 24x7 to...

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:52 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a war room to share information on Covid-19 with local corporators and residents within the civic body’s jurisdiction. The war room will be open 24x7 to address people’s complaints.

“The war room will help solve people’s problems, fears or questions related to the pandemic. Based on the problems, we can make provisions in the ward or appeal to the state government. TMC’s war room will be in touch with the Mantralaya war room all through, from making provisions for ambulances to mortuary vans or providing assistance in which hospital to visit,” said Vijay Singhal, commissioner, TMC.

This war room will come under the RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell). There will be three executive engineers and three assistant engineers working on a rotational basis in the war room. They will be accompanied by three medical officers. An ambulance and a mortuary van will be available at the war room at all times.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hundreds from Maharashtra still stuck in UAE
May 29, 2020 00:05 IST
KDMC issues fresh guidelines for residents
May 29, 2020 00:04 IST
Rate for Covid test at private labs reduced
May 29, 2020 00:03 IST
Op Bluestar anniv: Police doing all to avoid gathering at Akal Takht
May 29, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.