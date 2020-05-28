TMC sets up war room to address pandemic issues

Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a war room to share information on Covid-19 with local corporators and residents within the civic body’s jurisdiction. The war room will be open 24x7 to address people’s complaints.

“The war room will help solve people’s problems, fears or questions related to the pandemic. Based on the problems, we can make provisions in the ward or appeal to the state government. TMC’s war room will be in touch with the Mantralaya war room all through, from making provisions for ambulances to mortuary vans or providing assistance in which hospital to visit,” said Vijay Singhal, commissioner, TMC.

This war room will come under the RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell). There will be three executive engineers and three assistant engineers working on a rotational basis in the war room. They will be accompanied by three medical officers. An ambulance and a mortuary van will be available at the war room at all times.