TMC takes action against 250 illegal handcarts, hawkers

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed a special team to ensure social distancing is maintained in market, as lockdown rules have been relaxed in the city. The civic body took action against 250 unauthorised handcarts and hawkers from across Thane city on Monday morning. In addition, five tempos were seized along with the goods and action was taken against 11 shops for not maintaining social distancing norms.

While lockdown rules in Thane city were eased from Sunday evening, a team of 50 civic officials kept check in market areas in the wee hours of Monday to ensure that the areas were not crowded. “All market areas will be strictly monitored. Although lockdown rules have been relaxed, hot spots and containment zones continue to be under lockdown. Hence, related norms need to be followed, failing which the persons will face strict action,” said TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma.

The team, led by deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi and assistant municipal commissioner Pranali Ghonge, was deployed at Naupada ward. “We were at Naupada from 1am to 8am to ensure all rules were followed. Strict patrolling will be done on a daily basis to ensure lockdown norms are followed and social distancing is maintained. All roads leading to these markets have been closed and no vehicles are allowed to enter the market area,” said Malvi.

Meanwhile, civic officials, along with officers from the encroachment department and police force, were present at areas like Hajuri, Kalwa Naka, Jawahar Baug and Kopri.