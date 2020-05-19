TMC to hire 39 doctors for Kalwa hospital

After five interns and five resident doctors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa tested positive for coronavirus and 30 interns were quarantined, health services at the hospital are badly affected.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to hire 39 resident doctors for two months to deal with the increasing Covid cases.

TMC has put up a notice for walk-in interviews. A TMC official requesting anonymity said, “We will hire 39 resident doctors on a temporary basis for two months to assist in the Covid wards. Depending on the situation, their extension will be decided. Eleven doctors will be for medicine department, 11 for general surgery and surgical intensive care unit, six for radiation and five for other departments such as gynaecology, chest and TB and Ear Nose Throat (ENT).”

The tenure of these posts will end on July 31.

The hospital, which has admits both Covid and non-Covid patients, is operating with 60% less staff as some doctors, too, are on sick leave.

A resident doctor requesting anonymity said, “The hospital has three isolation wards with a total of 30 beds and each ward requires two doctors in every shifts. So, we need 24 doctors for Covid wards and additional eight doctors will be required for fever OPD. Also, this there is a dearth of doctors in the medicine department as most resident doctors from the department have tested positive. Some of the staffers are working extra hours.”