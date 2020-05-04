TMC to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 21:41 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will set up a 1000-bed hospital in its Global Impact Hub, a startup hub, in Balkum. Within three weeks, the civic body will set up beds and equipment by taking help from a private hospital for technical support.

“A total of 500 beds will have ventilator support. We will set up an ICU, pathological laboratory, X-Ray facility and fever clinic. A special team from the state government visited Thane last week and planned another facility as cases are increasing,” said Eknath Shinde, urban development and public works minister.

On Monday, Thane recorded 23 Covid positive cases on Monday, taking the city’s total tally to 412.

From among 23 cases, the slum areas of Lokmanya Nagar, Savarkar Nagar and Wagle Estate have seen six cases each.



“We have done extensive contact tracing in the slum areas of Lokmanya Nagar, Savarkar Nagar and Wagle Estate. While some areas are sealed, movement in a few others has been restricted to ensure the virus does not spread,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer of TMC.

