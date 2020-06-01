TMC updates Covid bed availability in hospitals on its dashboard

With more Covid patients being denied admission by hospitals on the pretext of no availability of beds, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now uploaded the daily availability of beds in each Covid-19 hospital on its dashboard. The residents can now get the update on www.covidbedthane.in.

In the past few days, most hospitals, especially the private ones, were found to be rejecting patients due to unavailability of beds. There have been instances of patients finding out about the non-availability of deaths after reaching hospitals, leading to their deaths. With the information made available on the dashboard, patients can now know the bed availability online and chose the hospital accordingly.

A TMC official requesting anonymity said, “In view of the increasing demand from residents and local representatives, we have uploaded the status of beds on our dashboard. People will know which hospitals have beds and can inform us about their choice. The dashboard also has information on how many ICU beds are empty in each of the hospital, so that relatives of a patient who is in serious condition can opt for these hospitals.”

The civic body, which has nine Covid-19 Hospitals and six quarantine centres for asymptomatic patients, will also update information on status of quarantine beds.

The official added, “At present there are 937 beds across all nine hospitals in the city, of which 802 are occupied and 135 beds are vacant. In addition, 20 ICU beds are vacant. Isolation centres for asymptomatic patients have 1,367 beds, of which merely 241 are occupied and 1,126 are vacant.”

Nine Covid-19 hospitals

937 total beds

802 occupied

135 beds vacant

22 ICU beds vacant

Six centres for asymptomatic patients

1,367 total beds

241 occupied

1,126 vacant