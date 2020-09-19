To boost growth and job creation, Greater Noida decides to allot land to IT, BPO, call centres

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Saturday decided to allot plots for information technology (IT) businesses, IT-enabled services (ITES), business process outsourcing (BPO) and call centres in the city with an aim to create jobs and boost growth in the region.

According to officials, if investment in any IT or BPO project is expected to be to the tune of ₹200 crore then the allotment will be done with special comfort to the investor.

The authority has come up with this scheme to encourage setting up of IT-enabled units in this industrial town as economic growth has become stagnant and several jobs have been lost due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Uttar Pradesh secured the second position in ease of doing business across the country. Now, to further support investors, we have decided upon this scheme which can encourage entrepreneurs, who deal with IT businesses. We have multiple offerings for investors in different sectors,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer of GNIDA.

The authority has 10,500 square metres of land at its disposal to be allotted for BPO units in sectors Knowledge Park-V and Techzone-7. For these, plots range between 500 and 1,000 square metres in size.

For IT and ITES units, there are 175 acres of land in sectors Techzone, Techzone 2 and Knowledge Park-V, while plot sizes are in the range of 40,470 to 1,03,049 lakh square metres.

If the project involves ₹200 crore of investment then as per the UP industrial policy-2017, the investor can approach the state additional chief secretary of ITES or IT or the Greater Noida chief executive officer. Projects under this category fall into mega, mega plus or super mega plus projects, said officials.

“The authority will issue a comfort letter for such a big project so that the investor gets the allotment letter issued within 15 days without any hassle, provided the investor would put in ₹7 crore per acre for the project,” said the Chandar.

For projects whose budget is less than ₹200 crore, allotment can be done via www.greaternoidaauthority.in without any problem, officials added.