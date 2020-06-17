To create jobs, Greater Noida begins land acquisition for industrial use

Sections
To create jobs and encourage entrepreneurs, the Greater Noida authority has again started acquiring land from farmers. It has started acquisition process online so that farmers...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:49 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

To create jobs and encourage entrepreneurs, the Greater Noida authority has again started acquiring land from farmers. It has started acquisition process online so that farmers and the authority staff are able to keep themselves safe from the Covid-19 infection.

The process to buy land is being done online via portal- www.investgnida.in, officials said.

“We have decided to buy the land directly from farmers so that we can acquire, develop and allot it to entrepreneurs, who want to set up units, invest and generate employment in the region. Generating employment and boosting economy are crucial to revive the economy,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

On November 29, 2019, the authority had decided to buy 1,500 acres as a direct purchase from farmers who are willing to sell their land for industrial projects and other schemes. However, the authority could not carry out the buying even after it was approved during its 116th board meeting for various technical reasons.



“We are buying the land through mutual consent. The farmers who want to give their land can do so by visiting our portal. Apart from selling their land, they can also get all the work related to the land acquisition done via this portal,” Deep Chand, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority, said.

Farmers also can get their issues related to residential plots, court disputes, hiked land compensation and leaseback resolved via this portal.

“We start an electronic file of a farmer and process the cases,” Chand said.

