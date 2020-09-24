To curb air pollution, UPPCB directs construction sites to self-audit, install cameras

The Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB), in accordance with the directions of the state-level air quality monitoring committee, has directed construction sites in some cities in the state self-audit dust control measures and install cameras at the site; the control of the CCTVs is to be given to the board.

The UPPCB’s directions are for 16 non-attainment cities in the state, including Ghaziabad, which see high levels of air pollution. Firms who are running construction sites are required to complete the self-audit after assessment and provide control of the cameras to UPPCB by October 10.

“The self-audit and providing control of cameras to the board will be mandatory for sites which are 20,000 square metres (sqm) in size or more. Further, projects which are less than 20,000 sqm but require consent to operate from UPPCB will also be brought under these measures. Once the audit documents are submitted, UPPCB will conduct an inspection of the site. In case there is a violation of any condition filled up in the self-assessment, a penalty will be imposed,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

The projects under this ambit will include builders’ projects, road construction projects such as the ones taken up by the National Highways Authority of India as well as infrastructure projects, among others.

Officials said they have not defined how many cameras should be installed at the site but any number, with the help of which the entire site can be monitored, are to be installed.

“We are planning a state-level monitoring centre to keep a tab on the sites via these cameras but a plan for a district-level control room is also being chalked out,” Sharma added.

Under the self-audit, firms taking up construction have to fill up details related of the following: environmental clearance; status of usage of treated water for dust emission; status of consent to operate for ready mix and hot mix plants; status of dust suppression measures; status of PUC certificates for vehicles used for transportation of material; maintaining adequate stack height for DG sets and ensuring collection, segregation and disposal of construction and debris waste.

Builders’ associations said they were happy with the move.

Gaurav Gupta, president – Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI - Ghaziabad) said: “It is a welcome step in controlling air pollution but we need more time to ensure compliances. As per directions last year, our members have already installed anti-smog guns which have helped a lot in suppressing dust emission. We will also request authorities to scale down the number of directions which have been issued time-to-time. Otherwise, it becomes time consuming.”

Ghaziabad city in 2019 has topped the list of the most polluted cities in the country on several occasions last year.

According to UPPCB records, the city in 2019 saw the air quality levels (AQI) spike to ‘severe’ category for 31 days. For another 67 days in 2019, AQI was recorded under the ‘poor’ category.

On September 19, Bhure Lal – the chairperson of the Environment Pollution (prevention and control) Authority (EPCA) – had come to Ghaziabad for an inspection and directed officials here to control fugitive dust, roadside parking and burning of solid and plastic waste, besides a parking plan to prevent roadside parking of vehicles.

Environmentalists, on the other hand, felt there have been several directions issued in the past but they are useful only if strict monitoring and action are ensured.

“A regular submission of an action-taken report with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) should also be ensured. Otherwise, there will be no effect on the ground,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

Officials meanwhile said they have also planned to levy environmental compensation costs in accordance with the July 20, 2016 order of the National Green Tribunal in case sites are found violating dust emission norms.

The NGT had order clarified that the environment compensation would be ₹10,000 for sites up to 100 sqm; ₹20,000 for sites between 100 and 200 sqm; ₹30,000 for sites between 200 and 500 sqm; ₹50,000 for sites more than 500 sqm, and ₹5 lakh for sites of more than 20,000 sqm of area.