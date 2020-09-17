To keep virus away, Spiti valley to remain closed for tourists till October 31

Even as the Himachal government has opened its borders for all, the residents of Spiti have decided to keep the valley shut for all kinds of tourism activities.

“It is with sheer regret that we would like to inform all travellers and tourists who are planning to visit Spiti that the valley is closed for any kind of tourism activity, specifically till October 31, 2020,” Spiti Tourism Society said in an appeal released on Wednesday.

Tourism activity of any kind, including jeep safaris, package tours, trekking and camping, will not be allowed, it added.

The decision to close down tourism was taken unanimously after a series of meetings of stakeholders, including hoteliers, homestay owners, guides, travel associates, cab drivers, panchayat representatives, residents and the committee for preventive measures and sustainable development (CPMSD), a joint forum comprising youth, women groups and five monasteries of the valley.

The step has been taken considering the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in the high-altitude region of Spiti which has limited medical facilities, underdeveloped infrastructure and extreme geographical conditions with harsh winters, said CPMSD member Sonam Targe.

He said with the winter approaching, the valley will be far more vulnerable than usual. Any person requiring medical assistance will need to be taken outside Spiti for treatment and maintaining social distancing in cold will not be possible.

“We collectively believe that our valley cannot afford to get exposed to this pandemic before the winter,” said Targe.

The decision to close down tourism is a difficult one for us as the valley depends heavily on it, but it is a necessary step to help curb the entry of Covid-19 into Spiti, he added appealing the tourists to cancel or postpone their plans for the season.

‘Make Covid report mandatory’

Targe said the decision to open the border was expected as the state government has to consider every aspect, including Himachal’s economy.

However, it was shocking that the condition of having a Covid negative report was removed, targe said adding, “The government should reconsider the decision and make the report mandatory. It would help keep the state safe from the pandemic.”

Targe also complained that the government didn’t carry out any awareness drive to educate people about the importance of social distancing and other norms.