Sections
Home / Cities / To motivate staff, Greater Noida authority to hand out ‘corona warrior’ tags

To motivate staff, Greater Noida authority to hand out ‘corona warrior’ tags

The Greater Noida authority has decided to honour their staff with the ‘corona warrior tag’ in order to motivate them to carry out their duties diligently in the fight against the...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:32 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Greater Noida authority has decided to honour their staff with the ‘corona warrior tag’ in order to motivate them to carry out their duties diligently in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The authority will also select an ‘employee of the month’ to honour those who are working tirelessly to contain the Covid-19 spread.

“This initiative is to express our gratitude towards those staff members who are working day and night without caring for their own safety. They are the real corona warriors because they are on the ground and working for the safety of all,” Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

There are at least 500 staff members who have been working with different departments daily. They are engaged in food distribution to the needy and providing civic services across the city. The authority has expressed their gratitude to all permanent and contractual employees that include drivers, security guards, sanitation workers, gardeners and sweepers, among others.

“We cannot honour our staff members with prize money owing to a fund crisis. We took a decision to express our thanks towards them and expect that society should also respect them as corona warriors, same as how we respect our health workers fighting against Covid -19. We believe that the government staff who are looking after civic services and food distribution are also corona warriors,” another Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity, said.



The authority said its staff is disinfecting around 40 sectors and an equal number of villages daily to contain the spread of Covid-19. So far, it has distributed around 9 lakh food packets since March 25, 2020, officials said.

“We have been successful in arranging and distributing food to the needy only because of the support of our staff and voluntary help from society,” the second official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Ludhiana childline received 200 distress calls in first month of lockdown
Apr 28, 2020 02:17 IST
Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.