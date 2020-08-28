Sections
To prevent misuse of senior citizen quota, railway forms special teams to check tickets in moving trains

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:42 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Discovering misuse of senior citizen quota, the railways on Friday formed special teams to check tickets of passengers in moving trains.

Several passengers have been caught for allegedly availing train travel concessions under senior citizen quota by submitting fake e-tickets.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, ticket checking in the moving train was suspended for an indefinite period.

In a letter to the senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), deputy commercial manager, Basant Kumar has asked him to deploy special ticket checking staff to curb such practice and touting activities.



Kumar said that young passengers were found travelling on senior citizen quota with fake tickets. Passengers are also using fake photostat copies of Tatkal window tickets. The DCM also quoted unauthorised travellers in workmen special trains running for railway employees.

The DCM has asked the Sr DCM to intensify checking in moving trains for the next 15 days.

The ticket checking staff has been also asked to check tickets of passengers deboarding the trains.

On July 22, the railway ticket checking staff had unearthed a fake online ticket nexus being run in the city to dupe passengers boarding trains from the Ludhiana station. A ticket agent Ravi alias Bablu of Kirpal Nagar was arrested in this regard.

Due to the pandemic, only 12 special trains are crossing the Ludhiana railway station. The ticket checking staff has been ordered to check tickets of passengers at the entry gate and allow only those to enter platforms whose tickets have been confirmed.

