Tobacco, related goods worth Rs 65, 657 seized in 4 separate instances

The Pune police crime branch took action against illegal tobacco sellers in four separate cases in the city on Tuesday, recording a total seizure of tobacco, related goods worth Rs 65,657.

In Vishrantwadi area, a man was booked for selling cigarettes and tobacco from his furniture shop. The crime branch officials recovered tobacco products worth Rs 14,400 from his shop called Shri Raj furniture on Airport Road. The owner, Sudhir Rajkumar Agarwal was booked in a case under Section 188, 269, 270 of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Section 51(b) of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Two shop owners of essential commodities - one in Sinhagad road and one in Wanowrie - were also booked for selling tobacco and related goods. A seizure worth Rs 8,512 was made of tobacco-related goods from Bhawarlal Mishrilal Jaath’s shop in the Sinhagad road area, a seizure of Rs 13,045 was made from Liyakat Ali Shaukat Mulla’s shop.

Similar cases were registered against them at Sinhagad road and Wanowrie police stations respectively.

In another case, a man was found selling tobacco and products on his two-wheeler. Cigarettes of various brands worth Rs 29,700 were seized from the two-wheeler.