TOD zone approved for Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: The Maharashtra government has approved the transit oriented development (TOD) zone for the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line and has invited suggestions and objections from residents .

The state government has declared the 500 metre radius area from metro station as the TOD zone where developers can use additional floor space index (FSI) to increase population density. Maximum four FSI has been allowed in the TOD zone — anyone having a 1000 square feet plot can construct up to 4000 square feet if the property falls in the TOD zone.

The state had earlier approved the TOD policy for Vanaz to Ramwadi route and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate metro lines.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “Most of the part of Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line is falling in PMC area and some part from Balewadi-Hinjewadi is under Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The state released the notification as the revenue generated through this corridor would be shared by both the organisations and would be used for developing metro and transport related works. As the TOD zone has been declared, both the organisations would get more revenue through premium for additional construction.”



Earlier, it was proposed that additional FSI would be allowed on both sides of the metro corridor, but instead of the corridor, the state has approved TOD zone in the 500 square metre radius area of the metro station.

Waghmare said, “The town planning director has invited suggestions and objections and residents can do it within a month from the publication of the advertisement.”

Some NGOs have opposed the issuance of additional 4 FSI on metro corridors. They state that it is wrong that the government is trying to improve public transport and it will lead to increasing population in the city. It will be additional burden on city’s infrastructure.

City’s metro lines

PCMC to Swargate metro line number 1

Vanaz to Ramwadi metro line Number 2

Hinjwadi to Shivajinagar metro Line Number 3

TOD zone approved along the 500 metre radius of each metro station

Citizens can use up to 4 FSI on plots falling in TOD zone

State government approves TOD zone for all three lines and invited suggestions and objections for line number 3

