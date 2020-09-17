Sections
Toddler crushed under mini-truck in Ludhiana

Toddler crushed under mini-truck in Ludhiana

Girl was playing outside the house at the time; driver tries to escape but nabbed

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The mini-truck that ran over the girl in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding mini-truck in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Thursday morning.

The girl, identified as Divya, was playing outside the house at the time while her mother had gone to a nearby shop to purchase milk.

Divya ( HT PHOTO )

The truck driver, Ajmer Singh of Dhandhari Khurd, tried to escape the spot after the incident but passersby nabbed him.



The toddler was rushed to a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk but she succumbed to her injuries, her grandfather, Narayan Das, stated.

Eyewitnesses at the spot said that the driver was speeding and the truck too was unfit for plying on roads. “The vehicle’s chassis was tilted to one side and the number plates too were damaged. Its headlights and indicators were also broken and as the truck was overloaded with iron rods, the driver was unable to control the vehicle,” said an eyewitness.

He added that the driver tried to escape after hitting the girl but they nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, the station house officer, said that the police have nabbed the accused and will lodge the case after recording the statements of the victim’s parents.

‘Had I taken my daughter along, she would have been alive’

The younger of the two daughters, Divya had insisted to accompany her mother to the shop to purchase milk. However, her mother, Reshma, had told her that she would bring candies for her from the shop if she stayed at home. An inconsolable Reshma said, “Had I taken my daughter with me to the shop, she would have been alive right now.” Divya’s older sister is six years old. Her father, Chetan Das, a driver, was out of the city at the time of the incident.

Her older sister is 6 years old.

