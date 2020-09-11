Sections
Toddler’s body exhumed for autopsy a day after his family accused ANMs of medical negligence

High drama was witnessed at the Panchkula civil hospital on Thursday after the child’s parents alleged negligence on the part of auxiliary nurse midwives. The family, however, demanded an inquiry into the matter and submitted a written complaint to the cops at Sector-16 police post after burying the child’s body.

A day after a family from Rajiv Colony blamed medical negligence for the death of their one-month-old baby, his body was exhumed and autopsy conducted reportedly on the orders of Panchkula DCP.

High drama was witnessed at the Panchkula civil hospital on Thursday after the child’s parents alleged negligence on the part of auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), which led to his death.

The mother said, “On Wednesday, ANMs from the civil dispensary had visited their home and the toddler was administered an injection after which he developed fever. The next morning, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

The family, however, demanded an inquiry into the matter and submitted a written complaint to the cops at Sector-16 police post after burying the child’s body.



“We got an order from the DCP following which, the body was exhumed and autopsy was performed. The reports will be out in a few days,” said a police official privy to the case.

