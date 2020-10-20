Tonnes of flowers at Kalyan APMC market thrown away for want of buyers

Tonnes of flowers that arrived at Kalyan’s APMC market for sale this Navratri were found thrown away at the market premises on Monday morning. Flower vendors who usually sell tonnes of flowers during Navratri and Diwali festivals claimed that lack of buyers due to the pandemic has affected their business badly this year.

Tonnes of marigold and sevanthi flowers were thrown away by vendors due to lack of sale.

“This year, there is no business as temples are shut and no celebrations are happening. Even the amount of flowers that arrived at the market was only 50 per cent this time as many flowers were spoiled due to rains. Whatever arrived in the market could not be sold due to very less buyers and had to be dumped,” said a 40-year-old flower vendor from the market who did not wish to be named.

In order to sell the flowers, the vendors also reduced the cost of the flowers drastically from ₹80 to ₹20 per kilo.

Every year, a day before Dussehra, around 400-500 people visit the market for flowers all the way from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Shahad and other areas. As soon as the Navratri festival begins, the Kalyan APMC market is ready with lot varieties of flowers which is used through the festival and during the rituals for Dussehra festival.

“Every year people come to the market to purchase flowers at wholesale rates. However, this time, only retail flower vendors came to buy flowers in fewer quantities,” added the vendor.

Satish Fulare, 41, who has been selling flowers at the market since last the 25 years, claimed that more than the vendors, the farmers were worse affected.

“I bring one or two trucks comprising around 1,500-2,000 kg of flowers to the market. Half of the flowers had to be thrown away like many other vendors at the market. More than the vendors, the farmers are worse hit due to the lockdown and the rains. People did not visit the market due to lockdown and lack of transportation,” said Fulare, who gets flowers from all over India including Bengaluru, Akola, Coimbatore and Madurai.

“The prices of the flowers were reduced from ₹80-₹100 per kg to ₹10-₹20 so that they could be sold. Even then, the sale was poor and we had to throw them away,” added Fulare.

Meanwhile, on Monday, at least 25 trucks of flowers arrived at the market.