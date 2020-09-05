‘Too risky,’ says Bombay HC, refuses to order shifting of patients for holding exam at Covid care centre

The court rejected a plea of Sushrusha Institute of Nursing Sciences to shift Covid-19 patients at its premises so it could hold a nursing examination there from September 8 (ANI/Representational image)

Observing that a hurried use of a Covid care centre for holding examination will pose risk to the health and safety of the students, the Bombay high court on Friday refused to order shifting of Covid-19 patients from a nursing college at Daund for holding an examination there.

Rejecting a plea of the Sushrusha Institute of Nursing Sciences to shift Covid-19 patients at its premises so it could hold a nursing examination there from September 8, the bench of justices Amjad Sayed and Surendra Tavade said, “The Covid care centre at the said premises will have to be deeply sanitised and made virus-free...Considering the paucity of time and the risk involved to the health and safety of the students to write examination in said premises, which is presently being used as a Covid care center, we do not think it proper to grant the mandatory relief as sought.”

Daund Medical Foundation, which runs the college, had moved the high court, seeking a direction to release its premises from requisitioning for a Covid care centre and shift the Covid-19 patients at the nursing school to some other Covid care centre.

Its counsel, advocate Uday Warunjikar, pointed out that a number of educational institutes are run from the college campus, which is requisitioned by order dated March 27, 2020, for a Covid care centre. However, the premises are now required for second year P. B. B. Sc. Nursing course. He added that most of the patients admitted at the college campus were asymptomatic and could easily be shifted elsewhere.

Assistant government pleader B V Samant opposed the prayer and pointed out that it was not possible to release the nursing college campus from requisition, as the number of Covid-19 cases was on the rise in Daund tehsil. Besides, Samant said, there was a risk of spreading the virus while shifting the 32 patients admitted at the college premises.

The court accepted the government lawyer’s contention and also took into consideration the fact that about 80 students will be appearing for the examination and the local revenue authorities had made an alternate arrangement for the examination.