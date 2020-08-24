Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry hits out at Haryana govt, says lockdown is not a remedy to defeat virus

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Sunday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for imposing weekend lockdown in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

In a press statement, Choudhry said the Haryana government’s move to impose weekend restrictions will hurt the economy and this move will affect the livelihood of shopkeepers and other stakeholders.

“It is evident that the lockdown is no remedy for the pandemic and it would only act as a pause button that won’t help in eradicating the pandemic. The government should revoke its decision and implement the safety guidelines in the state,” she added.

Hospitals should conduct Covid-19 testing using the RT-PCR method

She alleged that over 40% of Covid-19 tests are being conducted using rapid antigen kits across the state.

“As per ICMR and WHO guidelines, the rapid antigen tests are not so authentic and the RT-PCR method is the best way to detect the virus. Private hospitals are charging high amounts from Covid-19 positive patients and the government should bear the costs of Covid testing. The government has also failed to keep a tab on manufacturers, who are not following due procedures in preparing sanitisers, disinfectants and other products,” former CLP leader said.