Tough times ahead for daily wage workers from tribal villages of Shahpur

Around this time every year, Pandurang Kale, 45, used to return to Sarangpuri village in Shahpur, less than 90km from Mumbai city, after having earned a good sum by working as a daily wage worker in Bhiwandi and the neighbouring cities for six months. He used to help his family in agricultural activities till Diwali, after which he would return to the city.

This year, the Covid pandemic and resultant lockdown have changed the pattern for Kale and other men from more than 300 families from the tribal villages of Shahpur and Murbad areas of Thane district, who travelled to cities to work in brick kilns or at construction sites. As daily wage workers, they used to earn around ₹15,000-₹20,000 over three months. Forced to return home in March, their earning took a hit and the extended lockdown is only adding to their financial woes, making even survival tough for many.

“This is the time when our children used to be in ashram schools and receive mid-day meals. We would get food at our workplaces, but everybody is at home now. With no earnings and need for more resources, we started to cultivate rice in our front yard. This will help us for the next few months,” said Kale, who has a family of five, his mother, two children and wife. “Usually, the money we earn by working as daily wage labourers helps us sail through, even in case of an emergency. However, we could not earn anything after March this year and have exhausted all our savings. We have extra mouths to feed, with our children having no schools due to the lockdown,” said Vithal Wagh, 40, from Murbichapada village, also in Shahpur. Wagh has three children and elderly parents to look after.

Hiralal Sonawane, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Thane, said, “We provide 5kg of grains every month to each person in the villages. We are also coming up with livelihood options for women self-help groups such as making masks, cloth bags or sanitary napkins.”

However, the villagers claim they have not been getting food grains, “All that we get we divide it equally among all villagers. We will not be having any other source of income till Diwali now,” said Tulsi, 35, Wagh’s wife, who fears they may have to resort to begging.