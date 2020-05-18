Sections
Tourism aspirants get tips to excel in industry

The tips were given to the students during a webinar organised by CT University, Ludhiana

May 18, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism, CT University, on Monday conducted a webinar on ‘Survival strategies for young tourism aspirants post lockdown and global pandemic’. (HT File Photo)

Students of the School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism, CT University (CTU), on Monday participated in a webinar on ‘Survival strategies for young tourism aspirants post lockdown and global pandemic’.

Assistant professor from Amity University, Noida, Swati Sharma, who was the guest speaker for the session, said, “The upcoming time will be that of when certainty will be uncertain and we have to plan strategic actions for that. Travel industry has to demonstrate humanity, resilience, solidarity and leadership in these extraordinary times.” She said the students need to learn working for customer satisfaction, grow their network through social media, create their unique selling point and master any one art to work in the industry in the coming days. The expert also encouraged the students to attend various international workshops, attend short courses and master any international language to excel in their chosen career in the future.

Head of the School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism, Amit Kumar, said the speaker also gave the students tips to appear in interviews for the travel industry and motivated them to move beyond their comfort zone.

CTU vice-chancellor Harsh Sadawarti said that discussing such topics is the need of hour for better understanding of the students.



