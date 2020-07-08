Tractor-borne man crushes brother to death for ‘revenge’ in Ludhiana village

Sections
The complainant alleged that the accused fled from the spot screaming that he had avenged his son’s death after three years.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 50-year-old man ran his tractor over two of his brothers, killing the eldest one on the spot and severely injuring the other in Kalakh village here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh (60), a namesake of the accused. An injured Gurpreet Singh (57) has been hospitalised.

As per the police, the murder is the fallout of a three-year-old enmity between the families which erupted after the accused’s 17-year-old son, Arshpreet Singh, died as his motorcycle crashed into his now deceased uncle’s mini truck amid dense fog in 2017. The accused had been blaming his elder brother for his son’s death ever since.

In his police complaint, victim’s brother Manjit Singh (54) said the accused hit his brothers with his tractor, killing Ranjit on the spot, while Gurpreet sustained serious injuries. He alleged that the accused fled from the spot screaming that he had taken revenge for his son’s death.



Sadar police SHO inspector Jagdev Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

