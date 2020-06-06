Tractor trolley hits motorcycle in Raipur Rani, two friends injured

Two youths were grievously injured after a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle in Raipur Rani on Friday evening.

The complainant, Mohit, 21, resident of Raipur Rani, told the police, that he and his friend, Mandeep, were going to Kakrali on a motorcycle. While he was riding the two-wheeler, Mandeep was sitting pillion.

Around 7.30pm, when they reached a brick kiln on the way, a tracker-trolley hit their motorcycle, leaving the two friends injured. The driver ran away after abandoning his vehicle.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.