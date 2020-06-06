Sections
Home / Cities / Tractor trolley hits motorcycle in Raipur Rani, two friends injured

Tractor trolley hits motorcycle in Raipur Rani, two friends injured

Tractor driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two youths were grievously injured after a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle in Raipur Rani on Friday evening.

The complainant, Mohit, 21, resident of Raipur Rani, told the police, that he and his friend, Mandeep, were going to Kakrali on a motorcycle. While he was riding the two-wheeler, Mandeep was sitting pillion.

Around 7.30pm, when they reached a brick kiln on the way, a tracker-trolley hit their motorcycle, leaving the two friends injured. The driver ran away after abandoning his vehicle.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2020 20:29 IST
New book promotes benefits of ‘dry fasting’ diet
Jun 06, 2020 20:25 IST
Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient to turbulence: Nilekani
Jun 06, 2020 20:25 IST
UAE cricket board confirms offer to host IPL: Report
Jun 06, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.