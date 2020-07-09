Trade licence made compulsory by Ambala City MC

Sections
Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:33 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

The Ambala City municipal corporation has made trade licences essential for all trade owners under its jurisdiction.

As per officials, a trade licence is a means to ensure a business is being carried out in accordance with relevant rules, standards and safety guidelines.

Licences may cover various types of properties like banks, ATMs, food eateries, private markets, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, etc. for which applications are available online on the Ambala MC website.

City project officer Anil Rana said, “It has been observed that property owners never apply for a trade licence with the MC. For this, we have issued notices to many property owners. We’ll issue three notices every week and even then, if they don’t apply, action will be taken.”



“The fee for the licence is very nominal and depends on their turnover. We checked our records and found that only two parties had renewed their licence with us this year. Every trader has to apply for the licence which will be valid for one year and has to be renewed thereafter,” Rana added.

MC commissioner Parth Gupta said, “This is an old practice and essential for traders. Normally, they don’t apply for one, but now they have to.”

