Trade union to protest against 12-hour work shift in Himachal on May 14

The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) has decided to stage a statewide protest on Thursday against the Himachal government’s decision to increase work hours from eight to 12 hours.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said labourers and daily wage workers have been affected the most due to the lockdown and this decision is completely inhumane and anti-worker.

CITU has accused the state government of favouring capitalists and industrialists.

Mehra said as a result of this decision, workers will become bonded labourers. In many countries, workers are fighting for a six hour shift, but the state government is forcing them to work for 12 hours a day.

Due to this decision, about one-third of the employed workforce would be laid off as the shifts will be reduced from three to two times a day, he added.

CITU said that the Minimum Wage Act 1948 and Salary Payment Act 1936 have not been implemented in many industries of the state and by increasing working hours, exploitation of labourers and workers will also increase.

The union has warned the state government to stop formulating policies favouring industrialists and capitalists, else CITU would launch a labour movement.