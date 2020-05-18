Sections
Home / Cities / Trade unions to hold nationwide protest against labour law changes on May 22

Trade unions to hold nationwide protest against labour law changes on May 22

Similarly, demonstrations will also be organised in the state, district and block headquarters.

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) along with other national trade unions and federations have decided to hold a nationwide protest on May 22 against the ‘anti-labour policies’ of the central and state government.

They have also decided that they will take this matter to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). A one-day hunger strike will be observed at Rajghat, New Delhi. Similarly, demonstrations will also be organised in the state, district and block headquarters.

Himachal Pradesh’s convenor of the Joint Forum of Trade Union Kashmir Thakur said that the government and capitalists are using lockdown to increase exploitation of workers by making changes in labour laws.

He said that like other states, working hours in Himachal have also been increased from eight hours to 12 hours under the Amending Factories Act, 1948 which will result in exploitation and retrenchment of workers and labourers. Changes in Industrial Dispute Act 1947 will ease the process of retrenchment of workers and they will also be deprived of retrenchment compensation.



Joint Forum of Trade Unions have warned the central and state government to reverse anti-labour policies or they will intensify the labour movement.

Joint Forum of Trade Unions has also written a letter to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding this matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka SSLC exams to be held ‘between June 25 and July 4’: State Education Minister
May 18, 2020 17:01 IST
Sync Web Solution’s founder Ravi Patel loves to share his success mantra with bloggers
May 18, 2020 17:01 IST
Trade unions to hold nationwide protest against labour law changes on May 22
May 18, 2020 17:00 IST
Jyotsna & Santhoshi are two sisters behind Twenty Beauty, India’s first make-up vending machine
May 18, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.