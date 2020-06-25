Trader robbed of mobile phones worth ₹60,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Five men came from behind and overpowered the victim outside his house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five armed assailants stole four mobile phones worth Rs 60,000 from a trader in Hargobind Nagar area at gunpoint, the police said on Wednesday.

Sandeep Jalan, the victim, whose shop is in Gur Mandi, said the incident took place on Tuesday evening when he returned home in Hargobind Nagar. He said that when he arrived outside the house, five men came from behind and overpowered him.

One of the assailants pulled out a pistol and pointed at his head, said Sandeep. The accused fled with ₹15,000 cash and four mobile phones worth ₹60,000.

A case was registered.