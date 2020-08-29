Trader shot dead in Yamunanagar

Cops at the crime scene at Amar Market in Yamunanagar on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

A trader was shot dead in broad daylight at his shop in Amar Market in Yamunanagar on Friday.

The deceased, in his late 60s, was identified as Raghunath Prajapati, who was sitting at his electronic appliances shop when two men came and gunned him down, police said.

An eyewitness, Gulshan, who works at his shop, said, “The firing took place around 11am. He was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.”

SP Kamaldeep Goyal said an FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.