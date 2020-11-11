Traders in Lucknow stare at huge losses after ban on crackers

LUCKNOW Cracker traders in Lucknow are staring at losses of around Rs 20 crore after the cancellation of their licences by the district administration following the UP government’s ban on sale and bursting of any type of crackers in Lucknow and 12 other cities where air quality index (AQI) was either poor, very poor or severe.

The state government’s order was in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order, banning use of cracker in cities where AQI was either poor, very poor or severe during Diwali last year.

The order also stated that the use of digital and laser technique to celebrate Diwali should also be promoted in other districts.

“As per the state government’s order, we have cancelled all fire cracker and related licences in the city,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Traders termed the ban as an “unjust move”.

“It’s unfair on their (NGT and UP Government’s) part to ban crackers just ahead of Diwali. We are not opposing the ban. It’s good that crackers are banned to save the deteriorating air quality. But why can’t this be done earlier and why just ahead of Diwali when cracker traders are ready with their stock. Who will be responsible for their losses?” asked Akhilesh Gupta, a cracker dealer and convener of firecracker traders’ association.

Gupta said this year traders were selling only green crackers — the ones made as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Not all firecracker traders are well off. There are many who have taken loan from the market. The order will certain push many traders to the verge of bankruptcy,” he added.

Traders said along with Lucknow they used to supply crackers in the adjoining districts also, but all the sale would now be gone.

Mahesh Gupta, general secretary, Lucknow Cracker Traders’ Association, said: “The cancellation of licence has come as a blow for traders who are already feeling the pinch of lockdown and cancellation of fireworks shows. This year, only 32 wholesale stalls came up at Rastogi Inter College in Aishbagh, but now we are not certain about anything.”

He said, “All we want is a midway, either we should be allowed to sell crackers or we must be compensated by the state government.”

“Our officer-bearers will meet the CM and divisional commissioner to represent our case,” said Satish Mishra, another office-bearer of cracker traders’ association.

He said, “Livelihood of thousands depends on the sale of crackers during Diwali. I don’t know why only firecrackers are being targeted while major pollutants such as construction sites, thermal power plants, cement industries and vehicles plying on road are not banned.”

Green crackers are not as polluting as the conventional ones, so their sale must be allowed, he added.

“The government’s order is a second blow to firecracker traders, who will suffer huge losses,” said Mohammed Moazzam, who owns a cracker shop in Raqabganj area of Lucknow.