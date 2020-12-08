Traders, shopkeepers at protest sites worried over mounting losses, say govt should intervene to resolve impasse

As thousands of farmers continued to camp on Delhi’s borders demanding withdrawal of the Centre’s new farm laws, several traders and shopkeepers around the protest sites expressed concern over the mounting losses and said the government should intervene to resolve the impasse at the earliest.

Rampal, a motor mechanic whose workshop is located right next to the protest site at the Singhu border, said he has been working on machines he got before the protests began and his new customers are only the farmers. “I have decided not to take any money from them. In fact, I leave my shop open through the night and go home so that if any farmer needs to use the tools, they don’t have to return disappointed,” he said.

Ajeet, who sells snacks and soft drinks at the Singhu border, said his daily business has shrunk to Rs 2,000-3,000 from Rs 10-15,000. “If this continues for long, how will we pay the rent this month? The farmers are protesting for their cause and we should not bear the brunt. The government should immediately break this deadlock,” he said.

Most businesses around Rampal’s workshop and Ajeet’s shop have remained closed for the last six days. These include banks, alcohol shops, offices of property dealers, restaurants and outlets that do not cater to the farmers.

Shyam Singh, the chief caretaker of Cost To Cost -- an outlet selling branded clothes and electronic goods -- said that most employees have been sent on leave. The outlet has placed a large hoarding outside its gates to ensure outsiders do not get a view of the premises. “We live in the constant fear of the protests turning violent, but fortunately nothing has happened after the first day,” he said.

Among businesses that have remained open are primarily small eateries and those catering to farmers’ needs.

The scene is quite similar at the Tikri border. There are six fuel stations around the protest site and though they have remained open, there is hardly any sales. Neeraj Verma, an employee at a petrol pump in Tikri, said the only customers he receives are farmers themselves or local motorcyclists managing to find their way to the station.

A Nexa outlet -- a showroom of Maruti Suzuki -- has remained closed since day one of the protests. “Cars have been promised to customers but they are not able to take delivery,” said Bhupender Negi, a cashier at the store.

Along the Tikri protest site is the busy Hira Market. Shops on one row are in Delhi and those on the opposite row are in Haryana. Businesses on both sides have suffered.

Tarun Gupta, who is into wholesale trade of grocery items, said he had just begun recovering from the losses incurred during the lockdown when his business was jolted again. “We hear that farmers intend to stay here for months. We’ll be destroyed. My business is just 10% of what it was before the protests,” said Gupta.

Right across his shop, however, a garments store is getting customers -- mostly farmers. “Earlier we would get customers travelling on the main highway. Now, only those on motorcycles or on foot are able to access our shop. People are worried about venturing into this market,” said Rahul Mishra, an employee at a garment store.

“When we fell short of essential items, these shopkeepers stood for us. We wished our protest didn’t harm these businesses, but the government won’t agree to our demands otherwise,” said Hardeep Singh, a farmer. He said he would take back some clothes home as “mementoes”.