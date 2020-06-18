Sections
Home / Cities / Traffic cop assaulted for clicking pictures of illegally parked car near Mumbai

Traffic cop assaulted for clicking pictures of illegally parked car near Mumbai

A 48-year-old traffic constable was allegedly assaulted in Parnaka, Arnala, by a Virar resident late on Wednesday evening because he clicked pictures of the accused’s car...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:37 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 48-year-old traffic constable was allegedly assaulted in Parnaka, Arnala, by a Virar resident late on Wednesday evening because he clicked pictures of the accused’s car which was parked illegally on the road. The accused, 41-year-old Dashrath Patil, was arrested, and later granted bail by a Vasai court on Thursday.

Patil, a resident of Chandansar, was out shopping with his wife. “His car was parked on the road, obstructing traffic. Constable Dinesh Mhatre, on seeing the car illegally parked, took a photograph of the vehicle. While he was making a challan, Patil, who was at a nearby shop, reached the spot and began abusing Mhatre. The accused also punched and kicked Mhatre and threatened to get him suspended from the police force, said Vijay Bhalerao, an officer from Arnala police station.

Patil was later arrested under sections 353 (obstructing government servant on duty), 427 (mischief) and 332 (causing hurt to a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

