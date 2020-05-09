Sections
Home / Cities / Traffic marshal assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana, injured

Traffic marshal assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana, injured

The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital. (HT Photo)

A traffic marshal, a volunteer attached to the traffic police, was injured after a neighbour assaulted him with an iron rod at his house on the Sangla Wala Shivala Road late Friday evening.

The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital. The family has also lodged a complaint with the police. Anita Kaushal, mother of the victim, alleged that, on Friday night, their neighbour Rahul, 26, came to their house and asked for a lighter.

She alleged the accused was drunk and made a lewd gesture towards her, which triggered an argument between Rahul and Vishal. Rahul assaulted Vishal with a rod and fled leaving him injured. She said they rushed Vishal to the civil hospital from where he was referred to the ESI hospital. From there, he was referred to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO at the Division number 3 police station, said the police have initiated the procedure to lodge an FIR.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 22:11 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

20-year-old youth shot dead by friends in Jhajjar
May 09, 2020 22:40 IST
Here are some poems to share with your mom this Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 22:39 IST
Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony declared partial containment zone, after milk vendor tests positive
May 09, 2020 22:36 IST
Two held for trying to run over Kaithal cop
May 09, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.