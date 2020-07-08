Traffic movement allowed on pedestrianised stretches at Krishna Nagar and Karol Bagh markets

New Delhi:

The east and the north civic bodies have allowed vehicular movement on the pedestrianised stretches of the Krishna Nagar and Karol Bagh markets after traders complained of low business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) opened a stretch for vehicles at the Krishna Nagar market in March after the lockdown was imposed while vehicular movement in Karol Bagh market was allowed on Tuesday.

A senior EDMC official, who was associated with the pedestrianisation of the Krishna Nagar Market project, said when the lockdown was announced, EDMC decided to leave open the stretch for all types of movement, including vehicles, to do away with unnecessary expenditures incurring in maintaining infrastructure and manpower.

“Since traffic was completely blocked during the lockdown, we decided to remove our guards and volunteers, who used to ensure vehicles do not ply on the pedestrianised stretch, from the market as we had no funds to maintain the manpower and infrastructure. So the stretch was open for the vehicular movement. This continued even after the lockdown was ended as all the staff was busy with the management of the Covid-19 crisis. So we have decided to keep status quo for some more months,” the official said.

He said after the markets were opened, traders of the area requested that traffic movement should remain on the stretch as their business was down due to Covid-19. “We will assess the situation again in August and decide the future course of action,” the official said.

EDMC had in September last year pedestrianised a 1-km stretch between Chhachi Building to Ghondli Chowk in Krishna Nagar Market, which was built in 1947.

Similarly, the north corporation also opened the emergency lane of the nearly 1.5-km Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh for visitors to drive through for pick and drop. Parking won’t be allowed.

Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh market was pedestrianised about a year ago. Ajmal Khan Road has been clogged with traffic and haphazard parking for decades before it was made car-free in May last year.

A senior official at the north corporation said that traders were complaining of poor business and people were not feeling comfortable walking in the streets due to the Covid scare. “So, a proposal has been finalised to open the 6 metre emergency lane for public vehicles, 3 metres on each side, for the two-way movement of vehicles,” he said.

The decision comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday met traders of the area and said movement of vehicles on the pedestrianised stretch will be allowed.