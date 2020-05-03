Traffic police among 14 new cases in Kalyan

Kalyan and Dombivli saw 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number cases to 195.

The newly infected persons include five who travelled to Mumbai for work. A 44-year-old traffic police posted in Mumbai is among those who tested positive for coronavirus.

“A total of 65 patients have been discharged from Covid hospitals set up by the civic body. We are not sending any cases to Mumbai for treatment. All patients are treated in our Covid hospitals,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.