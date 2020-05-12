Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Train bookings for special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi full

Train bookings for special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi full

The special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi railway stations was completely booked within two hours of the railways opening the booking on Monday. The special train has been booked...

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:04 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi railway stations was completely booked within two hours of the railways opening the booking on Monday. The special train has been booked completely up to Sunday.

The bookings for the train tickets started on Monday at 6pm and the tickets were available only on the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. No waitlisting tickets are being allowed by the railways. Tickets for May 18 were also booked completely by late Monday evening.“The air-conditioned first, second and third-class tickets have been booked. There was a huge demand on the website,” said a Western Railway official.

The special train between Mumbai and New Delhi will start on Tuesday.

The train will depart from Mumbai Central railway station at 5.30pm and will be operated every day.



The train will have 20 coaches and will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Kota railway stations between Mumbai Central and New Delhi railway stations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Instagram rolls out new features to help businesses
May 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
May 12, 2020 01:21 IST
Amazon launches Covid-19 Supplies Store in India, here’s what you get
May 12, 2020 01:05 IST
iQOO Z1 with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip is arriving on May 19
May 12, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.