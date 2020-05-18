Sections
Train from Delhi brings back students

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:53 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

The students’ special train from Delhi arrived at Kalyan railway station on Sunday night. Kalyan’s deputy RTO had made available buses and taxis for passengers to reach home.

“The special train from Delhi was for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants and students from Maharashtra. A total of 146 students from Thane, Kalyan and its neighbouring cities reached Kalyan on Sunday night,” said an official from Central Railway, Mumbai.

The UPSC aspirants from Konkan division who reached Kalyan included 42 from Thane, 18 from Mumbai, nine each from Mumbai suburban and Raigad, and five each from Ratnagiri and Palghar, the Thane district administration said in a release on Monday.

The train which was scheduled to reach Kalyan station around 5.45pm was delayed by five hours and reached at 10.33pm on Sunday.



Buses and taxis were available for students outside Kalyan station.

“The vehicles were arranged following the directions from the district administration for the convenience of the students. The State Transport buses were made available for free of cost. Private taxis were also arranged (chargeable),” said an official from Kalyan RTO.

(With inputs from agencies)

