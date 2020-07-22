Sections
Home / Cities / Trains to run at speed of 130 km/hour between Ludhiana and Delhi

Trains to run at speed of 130 km/hour between Ludhiana and Delhi

To ensure the safety of people living near railway lines, construction work of the boundary wall is also in the final stages and the cooperation of the municipal corporation is being received as well.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Upgrade of the railway track to Delhi underway in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Passenger trains between Ludhiana and Delhi will run at a speed of 130 km per hour. Chief safety commissioner (CRS) has given a nod for the project and the work of upgrading the track to run the train is in its final stage.

According to the CRS, the project will save time for the passengers.

The track lines have been straightened at Sahnewal and Dhandari Kalan railway stations. The overhead electric wires have also been set up accordingly.

Divisional railway manager Rajesh Aggarwal said that it will soon be possible to run Rajdhani, Shatabdi and trains with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches at 130 km/hour in the Delhi-Ludhiana section.



The track lines have been straightened at Sahnewal and Dhandari Kalan railway stations. ( HT PHOTO )

To ensure the safety of people living near railway lines, construction work of the boundary wall is also in the final stages and the cooperation of the municipal corporation is being received as well.

Work on the proposal of running passenger trains at 130 km per hour on Ludhiana-Jalandhar and Jalandhar-Jammu sections of the division is also underway, the official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2020 23:49 IST
SC tells govt to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone Idea
Jul 22, 2020 23:44 IST
Telangana govt orders closure of 100-yr-old Osmania General Hospital, new building likely to come up
Jul 22, 2020 23:43 IST
Hry stops property registration till security features are not installed
Jul 22, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.